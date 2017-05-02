Bitterroot Mountains
PBS
Find Us on TV
WHAT'S ON (MT)
 
CHANNELS ONLINE
 
 
WHAT'S NEW

Bulletin GO

January 10, 2017: January 10 Mountain Time schedule has changed. See updates

Ron's Pick GO
My pick for next time is Ruby Ridge on American Experience. Airing on Tuesday, February 14th at 9:00 p.m. MT/PT.

GM Reports GO
Current: February 2017 (PDF)

Behind the Stories GO
A Long Time Coming


 
Antique Glass

British Antiques Roadshow

Objects under inspection include a rare 18th-century glass bought for 10p from a charity shop.

Airs Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. MT/PT

Bear Lake

Outdoor Idaho: Bear Lake

Bear Lake is a brilliant blue beauty on the Idaho-Utah border. Known as the Caribbean of the Rockies.

Airs Sunday, Feb. 5 at 7:00 p.m. MT/PT

Owl

Oregon Field Guide

An eastern Oregon couple who started Blue Mountain Wildlife, a raptor rescue facility

Airs Sunday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. MT/PT

Dr. Jedediah Foster (Josh Radnor) and Nurse Anne Hastings (Tara Summers)

Mercy Street: One Equal Temper (S2 E3)

As Pinkerton looks at the Greens more closely, they join forces to hide an ugly secret.

Airs Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8:00 p.m. MT/PT

Shown: Rufus Sewell as Lord Melbourne

Victoria On Masterpiece: Ordinary Woman

Courtship at court leads to second thoughts. Will Victoria and Albert take the fateful step?

Airs Sunday, Feb. 5 at 9:00 p.m. MT/PT

 
Marion Blumenthal Lazan
Coming Up
Remembering The Holocaust
February 5
5:00 p.m. MT
Dialogue

Website| Video| Schedule

Idaho Reports is the longest-running public affairs program in the West dedicated to covering statehouse politics.

Idaho Reports

Website| Video| Schedule

Snake int a Tree
Coming Up Snakes
February 21st
2:00 p.m. MT
Science Trek logo

Website| Video| Schedule

 

Idaho In Session
Follow live video and audio
of selected legislative and
legislature-related proceedings.


Idaho In Session logo

Website | Watch Online

LEARN MORE ABOUT IDAHO PUBLIC TELEVISION PRODUCTIONS arrow
 
Journey to Opportunity highlights the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho's American Indian students as they complete high school and pursue their college and career goals.
Journey to Opportunity
Do you know a child in K-3rd grade? It's time for the 2017 PBS Kids Writers Contest!! Check out everything you need to enter.
PBS Kids Writers logo
IdahoPTV Loves Teachers! Explore our Teachers page for wonderful free resources for the classroom and beyond.
PBS Learning Media logo, Journey to College logo and Scout logo Explore the PBS Learning Media site Explore the Journey to College website Explore the Scout website
EarthFix is a partnership among Northwest public media helping citizens examine environmental issues unfolding in their own backyards.
EarthFix
Idaho Science Journal takes a look at the work of some of the state's most interesting researchers.
Idaho Science Journal logo
 
SUPPORT US

Donate Now!

Enter the Masterpiece Sweepstakes every day until March 15, 2017!

Featured Sponsor

Idaho Forest Products logo

Become a Sponsor


 

 