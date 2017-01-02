Bitterroot Mountains
My pick for next time is City in the Sky. Airing on Wednesdays, starting February 8th at 9:00 p.m. MT/PT.

A Long Time Coming


 
Spy Crocodile hatchlings close-up. Uganda.

Spy in the Wild, Love

The rarely seen emotions of animals are explored. Wild Dogs, elephants and monkeys are featured.

Airs Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7:00 p.m. MT/PT

Lithium, one of most reactive elements, is a coveted ingredient of batteries. It also reacts easily when exposed to water and air.

NOVA: Search for the Super Battery

Renowned gadget geek David Pogue sets out on a quest to discover how batteries work.

Airs Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 8:00 p.m. MT/PT

Examine legends about the origins and meaning of the aurora, the colorful glow that often brightens the night sky in Earth’s polar regions.

Aurora - Fire in the Sky

The aurora, the colorful glow that brightens the night sky in Earth's polar regions, is explored.

Airs Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9:00 p.m. MT/PT

Oxford University professor Marcus du Sautoy

Precision: The Measure of All Things

The history of the meter and the second and the present day uses of the measurements are explored.

Airs Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10:00 p.m. MT/PT

Bear Lake

Outdoor Idaho: Bear Lake

Bear Lake is a brilliant blue beauty on the Idaho-Utah border. Known as the Caribbean of the Rockies.

Airs Thursday, Feb. 2 at 8:00 p.m. MT/PT

 
Marion Blumenthal Lazan
Remembering The Holocaust
February 3
7:30 p.m. MT
Idaho Reports is the longest-running public affairs program in the West dedicated to covering statehouse politics.

Idaho Reports

Snake int a Tree
Coming Up Snakes
February 21st
2:00 p.m. MT
Idaho In Session
Follow live video and audio
of selected legislative and
legislature-related proceedings.


Journey to Opportunity highlights the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho's American Indian students as they complete high school and pursue their college and career goals.
Journey to Opportunity
Do you know a child in K-3rd grade? It's time for the 2017 PBS Kids Writers Contest!! Check out everything you need to enter.
IdahoPTV Loves Teachers! Explore our Teachers page for wonderful free resources for the classroom and beyond.
EarthFix is a partnership among Northwest public media helping citizens examine environmental issues unfolding in their own backyards.
EarthFix
Idaho Science Journal takes a look at the work of some of the state's most interesting researchers.
