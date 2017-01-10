Bitterroot Mountains
January 10, 2017: January 10 Mountain Time schedule has changed. See updates

Spy in the Wild a Nature miniseries. Airing on Wednesdays, starting February 1st at 7:00 p.m. MT/PT.

Current: January 2017 (PDF)

A Long Time Coming


 
Doc Martin

Doc Martin: The Wrong Goodbye (S4 E8)

Martin is busy with patients on his last day in town. After a car accident, Louisa goes into labor.

Airs Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m. MT/PT

A snow sculpture

Outdoor Idaho: Winter Carnival

This Outdoor Idaho production showcases some of the interesting and offbeat events of this 10-day party.

Airs Thursday, Jan. 26 at 8:00 p.m. MT/PT

Mexican City Market

In The Americas with David Yetman

We travel through Mexico City, which sits on the foundations of the ancient Aztec home and Great Market.

Airs Thursday, Jan. 26 at 8:30 p.m. MT/PT

Cast Members

Midsomer Murders: The Magician's Nephew

One of the prominent members of a secret pagan cult in Midsomer County is found murdered.

Airs Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9:00 p.m. MT/PT

Regina Standish (Jenni Baird) and George Bligh (Brett Climo)

Place to Call Home: Living in the Shadow

Rene remains cold to Sarah following the revelation that she's carrying George's baby.

Airs Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10:00 p.m. MT/PT

 
Winter Carnival
Jan 26
8:00 p.m. MT
Outdoor Idaho

Website| Video| Schedule

The Rescued Film Project
January 27
7:30 p.m. MT
Dialogue

Website| Video| Schedule

Idaho Reports is the longest-running public affairs program in the West dedicated to covering statehouse politics.

Idaho Reports

Website| Video| Schedule

February 21st
2:00 p.m. MT
Science Trek logo

Website| Video| Schedule

 

Idaho In Session
Follow live video and audio
of selected legislative and
legislature-related proceedings.


Website | Watch Online

LEARN MORE ABOUT IDAHO PUBLIC TELEVISION PRODUCTIONS
 
Journey to Opportunity highlights the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho's American Indian students as they complete high school and pursue their college and career goals.
Journey to Opportunity
Do you know a child in K-3rd grade? It's time for the 2017 PBS Kids Writers Contest!! Check out everything you need to enter.
IdahoPTV Loves Teachers! Explore our Teachers page for wonderful free resources for the classroom and beyond.
EarthFix is a partnership among Northwest public media helping citizens examine environmental issues unfolding in their own backyards.
EarthFix
Idaho Science Journal takes a look at the work of some of the state's most interesting researchers.
Idaho Science Journal logo
 
