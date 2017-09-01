Bitterroot Mountains
December 7, 2016: The Snowbank Mountain translator has been repaired and we're back on the air. Learn more

Command and Control an American Experience. Airing on Tuesday January 10th at 9:00 p.m. MT/PT.

Current: January 2017 (PDF)

A French violin, ca. 1880 appraised by Claire Givens in Fort Worth, Texas.

Antiques Roadshow: Fort Worth, Hour Two

A Felipe Orlando abstract oil from 1980 and a German baroque lockbox from 1625 are showcased.

Airs Monday, Jan. 9 at 7:00 p.m. MT/PT

Governor Otter

Governor Otter's State of the State

Governor Otter's State of the State/Budget broadcast.

Airs Monday, Jan. 9 at 8:00 p.m. MT/PT

Arizona. Photo courtesy of WETA.

Globe Trekker: Wild West USA

The extraordinary history of America's spectacular Wild West is explored.

Airs Monday, Jan. 9 at 9:00 p.m. MT/PT

One of the scenarios for marking the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) against possible far-future intrusion: potash miners.

Independent Lens: Containment

Explore the startling failure to manage waste and our attempts to plan for our radioactive future.

Airs Monday, Jan. 9 at 10:00 p.m. MT/PT

view from Hitler's Eagle's Nest

Nazi Mega Weapons: The Eagle's Nest

Hitler's mountain power house, a labyrinth of underground tunnels and bunkers, is investigated.

Airs Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8:00 p.m. MT/PT

 
Winter Grit
Jan 12
8:00 p.m. MT
Outdoor Idaho

Idaho Reports is the longest-running public affairs program in the West dedicated to covering statehouse politics.

Idaho Reports

Exoplanets
Coming Up Exoplanets
January 17th
2:00 p.m. MT
Idaho In Session
Follow live video and audio
of selected legislative and
legislature-related proceedings.


Journey to Opportunity highlights the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho's American Indian students as they complete high school and pursue their college and career goals.
Journey to Opportunity
This year's winners for the PBS Kids Writers Contest have been announced. Check it out here!
IdahoPTV Loves Teachers! Explore our Teachers page for wonderful free resources for the classroom and beyond.
EarthFix is a partnership among Northwest public media helping citizens examine environmental issues unfolding in their own backyards.
EarthFix
Idaho Science Journal takes a look at the work of some of the state's most interesting researchers.
