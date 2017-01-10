|(AM) Monday, Jan 16
|8:30
|Curious George
|9:00
|Peg + Cat
|9:30
|Splash and Bubbles
|10:30
|Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About That!
|11:00
|Dinosaur Train
|More on Idaho | Full Schedule
|(AM) Monday, Jan 16
|8:30
|Sara's Weeknight Meals
|9:00
|Simply Ming
|9:30
|GardenSMART
|10:00
|P. Allen Smith's Garden to Table
|10:30
|Cook's Country
|More on Plus | Full Schedule
|(AM) Monday, Jan 16
|8:30
|Rough Cut - Woodworking with Tommy Mac
|9:00
|P. Allen Smith's Garden Home
|9:30
|Start Up
|10:00
|Quilting Arts
|10:30
|Paint This with Jerry Yarnell
|More on Learn | Full Schedule
|(AM) Monday, Jan 16
|9:00
|Global Voices
|10:00
|Outdoor Idaho
|10:30
|Dialogue
|11:00
|Overheard with Evan Smith
|11:30
|Religion & Ethics NewsWeekly
|More on World | Full Schedule
January 10, 2017: January 10 Mountain Time schedule has changed. See updates
Ron's Pick
Victoria on Masterpiece. Airing on Sundays, starting January 15th at 9:00 p.m. MT/PT.
GM Reports
Current: January 2017 (PDF)
Behind the Stories
A Long Time Coming
Antiques Roadshow: Fort Worth, Hour 3
A 1936 Joe Fortenberry Olympic gold medal and James Madison's personal seal are appraised.
Airs Monday, Jan. 16 at 7:00 p.m. MT/PT
Antiques Roadshow: Santa Clara, Hour One
An autograph book that has signatures of John Steinbeck, Leo Tolstoy and Mark Twain is appraised.
Airs Monday, Jan. 16 at 8:00 p.m. MT/PT
Globe Trekker: Food Hour: Sicily
Bobby Chinn discovers cultural and historical influences that define contemporary Sicilian cuisine.
Airs Monday, Jan. 16 at 9:00 p.m. MT/PT
Independent Lens: What Was Ours
An Arapaho tribal elder explores ancestral objects in the archives of Chicago's Field Museum.
Airs Monday, Jan. 16 at 10:00 p.m. MT/PT
Frontline: Divided States of America
Examine the partisanship that gridlocked Washington and charged the 2016 presidential campaign.
Airs Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 9:00 p.m. MT/PT
Helping Henry's
Jan 19
8:00 p.m. MT
Doris Kearns Goodwin: Conversations from the Sun Valley Writers’ Conference
January 20
7:30 p.m. MT
January 17th
2:00 p.m. MT
Idaho In Session
Follow live video and audio
of selected legislative and
legislature-related proceedings.