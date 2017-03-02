Bitterroot Mountains
January 10, 2017: January 10 Mountain Time schedule has changed.

My pick for next time is Ruby Ridge on American Experience. Airing on Tuesday, February 14th at 9:00 p.m. MT/PT.

Current: February 2017 (PDF)

A Long Time Coming


 
Eagle High student Meléa Bates (L) and Holocaust survivor Marion Blumenthal Lazan (R)

Dialogue: Remembering The Holocaust

Holocaust survivor Marion Blumenthal Lazan talks about her work educating people about the Holocaust.

Airs Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. MT/PT

Hosts Aaron Kunz & Melissa Davlin

Idaho Reports

The Idaho Reports crew provides reporting and analysis of Idaho issues around the state and in Congress.

Airs Friday, Feb. 3 at 8:00 p.m. MT/PT

Louis Langrée conducts the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall.

Live From Lincoln Center

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts' Mostly Mozart Festival.

Airs Friday, Feb. 3 at 9:00 p.m. MT/PT

Ash (Iwan Rheon)

Vicious: Wedding

Things are going far from smooth on the wedding day. An unexpected guest makes an appearance.

Airs Friday, Feb. 3 at 10:30 p.m. MT/PT

Cast Members

Doctor Who: State of Decay

The Doctor and Romana arrive on a planet where the native villagers live in fear of 'the Wasting.'

Airs Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11:00 p.m. MT/PT

 
Marion Blumenthal Lazan
Remembering The Holocaust
February 3
7:30 p.m. MT
Idaho Reports is the longest-running public affairs program in the West dedicated to covering statehouse politics.

Snake int a Tree
Coming Up Snakes
February 21st
2:00 p.m. MT
Idaho In Session
Follow live video and audio
of selected legislative and
legislature-related proceedings.


Journey to Opportunity highlights the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho's American Indian students as they complete high school and pursue their college and career goals.
Journey to Opportunity
Do you know a child in K-3rd grade? It's time for the 2017 PBS Kids Writers Contest!! Check out everything you need to enter.
IdahoPTV Loves Teachers! Explore our Teachers page for wonderful free resources for the classroom and beyond.
EarthFix is a partnership among Northwest public media helping citizens examine environmental issues unfolding in their own backyards.
Idaho Science Journal takes a look at the work of some of the state's most interesting researchers.
