|(AM) Thursday, Jan 26
|4:30
|Economics U$A
|5:00
|Newsline
|5:30
|Destinos: An Introduction to Spanish
|6:00
|Power Yoga
|6:30
|Arthur
|More on Idaho | Full Schedule
|(AM) Thursday, Jan 26
|4:30
|Clifford The Big Red Dog
|5:00
|Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
|5:30
|Martha Speaks
|6:00
|NOVA
|7:00
|Rick Steves' Europe
|More on Plus | Full Schedule
|(AM) Thursday, Jan 26
|4:30
|Biz Kid$
|5:00
|Growing a Greener World
|5:30
|Wild Kratts
|6:00
|Dining with the Chef
|6:30
|Jacques Pepin
|More on Learn | Full Schedule
|(AM) Thursday, Jan 26
|4:30
|Second Opinion
|5:00
|Newsroom Tokyo
|5:45
|Direct Talk
|6:00
|Independent Lens
|7:30
|Music Voyager
|More on World | Full Schedule
January 10, 2017: January 10 Mountain Time schedule has changed. See updates
Ron's Pick
Spy in the Wild a Nature miniseries. Airing on Wednesdays, starting February 1st at 7:00 p.m. MT/PT.
GM Reports
Current: January 2017 (PDF)
Behind the Stories
A Long Time Coming
Doc Martin: The Wrong Goodbye (S4 E8)
Martin is busy with patients on his last day in town. After a car accident, Louisa goes into labor.
Airs Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m. MT/PT
Outdoor Idaho: Winter Carnival
This Outdoor Idaho production showcases some of the interesting and offbeat events of this 10-day party.
Airs Thursday, Jan. 26 at 8:00 p.m. MT/PT
In The Americas with David Yetman
We travel through Mexico City, which sits on the foundations of the ancient Aztec home and Great Market.
Airs Thursday, Jan. 26 at 8:30 p.m. MT/PT
Midsomer Murders: The Magician's Nephew
One of the prominent members of a secret pagan cult in Midsomer County is found murdered.
Airs Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9:00 p.m. MT/PT
Place to Call Home: Living in the Shadow
Rene remains cold to Sarah following the revelation that she's carrying George's baby.
Airs Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10:00 p.m. MT/PT
Winter Carnival
Jan 26
8:00 p.m. MT
The Rescued Film Project
January 27
7:30 p.m. MT
Idaho In Session
Follow live video and audio
of selected legislative and
legislature-related proceedings.