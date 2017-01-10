|(PM) Saturday, Jan 21
|8:00
|Last of the Summer Wine
|8:30
|Are You Being Served?
|9:00
|As Time Goes By
|9:30
|The Red Green Show
|10:00
|Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries
|More on Idaho | Full Schedule
|(PM) Saturday, Jan 21
|8:00
|Alicia Keys - Landmarks Live In Concert
|9:00
|American Masters
|10:30
|Austin City Limits
|11:30
|Music City Roots Live from the Factory
|12:30
|Alicia Keys - Landmarks Live In Concert
|More on Plus | Full Schedule
|(PM) Saturday, Jan 21
|7:30
|Burt Wolf
|8:00
|America's Test Kitchen from Cook's Illustrate
|8:30
|Simply Ming
|9:00
|Globe Trekker
|10:00
|America's Test Kitchen from Cook's Illustrate
|More on Learn | Full Schedule
|(PM) Saturday, Jan 21
|7:30
|Life on the Line
|8:00
|America ReFramed
|9:30
|Life on the Line
|10:00
|Independent Lens
|11:30
|Life on the Line
|More on World | Full Schedule
January 10, 2017: January 10 Mountain Time schedule has changed. See updates
Ron's Pick
Mercy Street Season 2. Airing on Sundays, starting January 22nd at 8:00 p.m. MT/PT.
GM Reports
Current: January 2017 (PDF)
Behind the Stories
A Long Time Coming
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick visits Hamburg, Germany's mighty port city, and the great historic sights of Martin Luther.
Airs Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. MT/PT
Are You Being Served?: Fire Practice
After a fire drill, attempts are made to turn the staff into escapists, anti-arsonists & paramedics.
Airs Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8:30 p.m. MT/PT
The Red Green Show: The Fishing Derby
When nobody catches any fish during the contest, the men have Possum Lake tested for contaminants.
Airs Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9:30 p.m. MT/PT
Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries
Ruddy Gore: Phryne must solve an old murder, find a new murderer, and banish a ghost in His Majesty's Theatre.
Airs Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10:00 p.m. MT/PT
Doctor Who: The Horns of Nimon
The inhabitants of Skonnos must provide young sacrifices and hymetusite crystals to an alien.
Airs Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11:00 p.m. MT/PT
Helping Henry's
Jan 22
7:00 p.m. MT
Doris Kearns Goodwin: Conversations from the Sun Valley Writers’ Conference
January 22
5:00 p.m. MT
Idaho In Session
Follow live video and audio
of selected legislative and
legislature-related proceedings.