December 7, 2016: The Snowbank Mountain translator has been repaired and we're back on the air. Learn more

Sherlock Season 4. Starting on Sunday January 1st at 9:00 p.m. MT/PT.

Current: December 2016 (PDF)

A Long Time Coming


 
Fiona Bruce

British Antiques Roadshow: Gregynog

Fiona Bruce and the experts are at Gregynog in deepest Wales at the former home of the wealthy Davies sisters.

Airs Sunday, Jan. 1 at 6:30 p.m. MT/PT

Two horses grazing

Outdoor Idaho: Home on the Range

The cowboy lifestyle rides the Idaho range - ranches, wild horse wranglers, quick-draw contests.

Airs Sunday, Jan. 1 at 7:00 p.m. MT/PT

Gustavo Dudamel in “Great Performances: From Vienna - The New Year’s Celebration 2017”

Great Performances: From Vienna

The Vienna Philharmonic performs favorite Strauss Family waltzes. Julie Andrews hosts.

Airs Sunday, Jan. 1 at 7:30 p.m. MT/PT

Mycroft Holmes

Sherlock Season 4: The Six Thatchers

Sherlock Holmes is back on British soil. Doctor Watson and his wife Mary prepare to become parents.

Airs Sunday, Jan. 1 at 9:00 p.m. MT/PT

Horses
Coming Up
Home on the Range
Dec 29
8:00 p.m. MT
Outdoor Idaho

Kurt Koontz
Coming Up
Walking 'The Way' with Kurt Koontz
January 1
5:00 p.m. MT
Dialogue

Idaho Reports is the longest-running public affairs program in the West dedicated to covering statehouse politics.

Idaho Reports

Exoplanets
Coming Up Exoplanets
January 19th
2:00 p.m. MT
Science Trek logo

Idaho In Session
Follow live video and audio
of selected legislative and
legislature-related proceedings.


Idaho In Session logo

Journey to Opportunity highlights the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho's American Indian students as they complete high school and pursue their college and career goals.
Journey to Opportunity
This year's winners for the PBS Kids Writers Contest have been announced. Check it out here!
IdahoPTV Loves Teachers! Explore our Teachers page for wonderful free resources for the classroom and beyond.
EarthFix is a partnership among Northwest public media helping citizens examine environmental issues unfolding in their own backyards.
EarthFix
Idaho Science Journal takes a look at the work of some of the state's most interesting researchers.
