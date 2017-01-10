Bitterroot Mountains
January 10, 2017: January 10 Mountain Time schedule has changed. See updates

Victoria on Masterpiece. Airing on Sundays, starting January 15th at 9:00 p.m. MT/PT.

Current: January 2017 (PDF)

A Long Time Coming


 
Nicholas M. Dawes (left) appraises a Mayer portable sanitation pot, ca. 1840 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Antiques Roadshow: Fort Worth, Hour 3

A 1936 Joe Fortenberry Olympic gold medal and James Madison's personal seal are appraised.

Airs Monday, Jan. 16 at 7:00 p.m. MT/PT

Italian majolica chargers

Antiques Roadshow: Santa Clara, Hour One

An autograph book that has signatures of John Steinbeck, Leo Tolstoy and Mark Twain is appraised.

Airs Monday, Jan. 16 at 8:00 p.m. MT/PT

Spices

Globe Trekker: Food Hour: Sicily

Bobby Chinn discovers cultural and historical influences that define contemporary Sicilian cuisine.

Airs Monday, Jan. 16 at 9:00 p.m. MT/PT

Fancy shawl dancer, Mikala SunRhodes, dances at the Denver March Powwow.

Independent Lens: What Was Ours

An Arapaho tribal elder explores ancestral objects in the archives of Chicago's Field Museum.

Airs Monday, Jan. 16 at 10:00 p.m. MT/PT

Capitol building

Frontline: Divided States of America

Examine the partisanship that gridlocked Washington and charged the 2016 presidential campaign.

Airs Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 9:00 p.m. MT/PT

 
Cabin in Idaho
Helping Henry's
Jan 19
8:00 p.m. MT
Outdoor Idaho

Idaho Reports is the longest-running public affairs program in the West dedicated to covering statehouse politics.

Idaho Reports

Exoplanets
Coming Up Exoplanets
January 17th
2:00 p.m. MT
Science Trek logo

Idaho In Session
Follow live video and audio
of selected legislative and
legislature-related proceedings.


Idaho In Session logo

Journey to Opportunity highlights the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho's American Indian students as they complete high school and pursue their college and career goals.
Journey to Opportunity
This year's winners for the PBS Kids Writers Contest have been announced. Check it out here!
IdahoPTV Loves Teachers! Explore our Teachers page for wonderful free resources for the classroom and beyond.
EarthFix is a partnership among Northwest public media helping citizens examine environmental issues unfolding in their own backyards.
EarthFix
Idaho Science Journal takes a look at the work of some of the state's most interesting researchers.
Idaho Science Journal logo
 
