January 10, 2017: January 10 Mountain Time schedule has changed. See updates

Mercy Street Season 2. Airing on Sundays, starting January 22nd at 8:00 p.m. MT/PT.

Current: January 2017 (PDF)

A Long Time Coming


 
Rick Steves

Rick Steves' Europe

Rick visits Hamburg, Germany's mighty port city, and the great historic sights of Martin Luther.

Airs Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. MT/PT

Fire Practice

Are You Being Served?: Fire Practice

After a fire drill, attempts are made to turn the staff into escapists, anti-arsonists & paramedics.

Airs Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8:30 p.m. MT/PT

Red Green

The Red Green Show: The Fishing Derby

When nobody catches any fish during the contest, the men have Possum Lake tested for contaminants.

Airs Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9:30 p.m. MT/PT

Miss Fisher

Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries

Ruddy Gore: Phryne must solve an old murder, find a new murderer, and banish a ghost in His Majesty's Theatre.

Airs Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10:00 p.m. MT/PT

Doctor Who Art

Doctor Who: The Horns of Nimon

The inhabitants of Skonnos must provide young sacrifices and hymetusite crystals to an alien.

Airs Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11:00 p.m. MT/PT

 
Cabin in Idaho
Coming Up
Helping Henry's
Jan 22
7:00 p.m. MT
Outdoor Idaho

Website| Video| Schedule

Idaho Reports is the longest-running public affairs program in the West dedicated to covering statehouse politics.

Idaho Reports

Website| Video| Schedule

Snake int a Tree
Coming Up Snakes
February 21st
2:00 p.m. MT
Science Trek logo

Website| Video| Schedule

 

Idaho In Session
Follow live video and audio
of selected legislative and
legislature-related proceedings.


Idaho In Session logo

Website | Watch Online

LEARN MORE ABOUT IDAHO PUBLIC TELEVISION PRODUCTIONS
 
Journey to Opportunity highlights the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho's American Indian students as they complete high school and pursue their college and career goals.
Journey to Opportunity
Do you know a child in K-3rd grade? It's time for the 2017 PBS Kids Writers Contest!! Check out everything you need to enter.
PBS Kids Writers logo
IdahoPTV Loves Teachers! Explore our Teachers page for wonderful free resources for the classroom and beyond.
Explore the PBS Learning Media site Explore the Journey to College website Explore the Scout website
EarthFix is a partnership among Northwest public media helping citizens examine environmental issues unfolding in their own backyards.
EarthFix
Idaho Science Journal takes a look at the work of some of the state's most interesting researchers.
Idaho Science Journal logo
 
