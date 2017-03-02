|(PM) Friday, Feb 3
|7:00
|Washington Week
|7:30
|Dialogue
|8:00
|Idaho Reports
|9:00
|Live From Lincoln Center
|10:30
|Vicious
|(PM) Friday, Feb 3
|7:00
|Wild!
|8:00
|All-Star Film Collection
|10:00
|The Bear Family & Me
|11:00
|Wild!
|12:00
|All-Star Film Collection
|(PM) Friday, Feb 3
|7:00
|Ellie's Real Good Food
|7:30
|Pati's Mexican Table
|8:00
|This Old House
|8:30
|Globe Trekker
|9:30
|Lidia's Kitchen
|(PM) Friday, Feb 3
|7:00
|Mr. Civil Rights
|8:00
|PBS NewsHour
|9:00
|Nightly Business Report
|9:30
|Asia Insight
|10:00
|Charlie Rose
January 10, 2017: January 10 Mountain Time schedule has changed. See updates
Ron's Pick
My pick for next time is Ruby Ridge on American Experience. Airing on Tuesday, February 14th at 9:00 p.m. MT/PT.
Current: February 2017 (PDF)
Behind the Stories
A Long Time Coming
Dialogue: Remembering The Holocaust
Holocaust survivor Marion Blumenthal Lazan talks about her work educating people about the Holocaust.
Airs Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. MT/PT
Idaho Reports
The Idaho Reports crew provides reporting and analysis of Idaho issues around the state and in Congress.
Airs Friday, Feb. 3 at 8:00 p.m. MT/PT
Live From Lincoln Center
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts' Mostly Mozart Festival.
Airs Friday, Feb. 3 at 9:00 p.m. MT/PT
Vicious: Wedding
Things are going far from smooth on the wedding day. An unexpected guest makes an appearance.
Airs Friday, Feb. 3 at 10:30 p.m. MT/PT
Doctor Who: State of Decay
The Doctor and Romana arrive on a planet where the native villagers live in fear of 'the Wasting.'
Airs Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11:00 p.m. MT/PT
Bear Lake, Caribbean of the Rockies
Feb 05
7:00 p.m. MT
Remembering The Holocaust
February 3
7:30 p.m. MT
Idaho In Session
Follow live video and audio
of selected legislative and
legislature-related proceedings.